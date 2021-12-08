It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and the Appalachian Express Chorus is ready to celebrate with a night of festive, fun and familiar holiday tunes.
“We hope that everyone can come join us for a fun night celebrating the holiday season,” said Kingsport Parks and Recreation Assistant Manager Robin Dimona in a release.
Audience members will hear classic Christmas favorites performed with a barbershop twist as the men’s chorus weave their voices together in their signature four-part harmony style. Having originally formed in 1968, the group has brought holiday cheer to Kingsport each year for the last five decades.
This year, they will be joined by another group of experienced singers as Knoxville’s own Smokeyland Sound Chorus comes to town to perform a mix of new school hits and holiday classics. The night will also include performances from some of the area’s best barbershop quartets, the release says.
The holiday celebration begins at 7 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium. Admission is free and doors open at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, please visit www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org or call 423-229-9409.