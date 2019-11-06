JOHNSON CITY — Appalachian poet Savannah Sipple will visit East Tennessee State University to give a free public reading of her work on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the Reece Museum.
Following the reading, Sipple will autograph copies of her books, which will be available for sale, a news release said.
Sipple is the author of a debut poetry collection, “WWJD and Other Poems,” which explores what it is like to be a queer woman in Appalachia, the release said. It was published earlier this year by Sibling Rivalry Press. Her work has also been published in Southern Cultures, Split This Rock, Salon, Appalachian Heritage, Waxwing and more.
Sipple is an assistant professor of English at Bluegrass Community and Technical College in Lexington, Kentucky, and a mentor in the low-residency M.F.A. program at West Virginia Wesleyan College. She is a recipient of grants from the Money for Women/Barbara Deming Memorial Fund and the Kentucky Foundation for Women, the release said.
Her poetry reading is sponsored by the Dr. Bert C. Bach Creative Writing Initiative and the Department of Literature and Language at ETSU.