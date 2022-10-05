Weekend passes to the Appalachain Renaissance Faire are available online now for $20 and single day tickets for $12 for adults. Children age 12 and under will be admitted free. Discounts are available for senior citizens and military veterans.
The Appalachian Renaissance Faire is set for Nov. 5-6 in Greene County.
Take a step back in time and experience the medieval period at the Appalachain Renaissance Faire.
The 6th annual Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee is coming to Greene County in November.
The day-long event is planned Saturday and Sunday, Nov 5-6 at the Faire site at 520 Doc Hawkins Road. Gates will open at 10 a.m. both days.
This non-profit organization will take the East Tennessee area back in time to 1585, event organizers say in a news release.
The weekend faire will feature more than 40 vendors, live entertainment on three stages, full-contact jousting, and “the chance to test your skills in our warriors way,” organizers continued. “You can frolic with the fae folk in our magic fairy glen, drink with pirates in our pub and take part in the Scottish calling of the clans.”
Attendees can also view weaving and cooking demonstrations, witness medieval cannons fire, and visit with the Royal Court, the release adds.
A special evening Noble’s Banquet is planned for Friday, Nov. 4, in which attendees can enjoy “musical performances, dancing, and feast like royalty,” organizers add.
Discounts are available to seniors and military veterans.