Football, pumpkins, colorful leaves and sweater weather are just a few of the things to love about fall.
Recently, I received some photos from a reader that reminded me of another autumn delight — apple butter-making. Reva Phillips had snapped some great shots of one of her neighbors hosting an old-fashioned, apple butter-making event, and she wanted to share them with The Greeneville Sun.
For me, the photos brought back memories from my childhood of my Grandma Flota Warren spearheading the family tradition of apple butter-making.
It was all hands on deck when it came to this annual fall event for my family. Men, women and children all had jobs to do. First came the peeling of the apples (bushels of them!) Next came hours of cooking and constant stirring with a long-handled, wooden paddle in grandma's copper kettle over an outdoor, open fire.
I thought I had really grown up when I was finally given a turn at stirring the prized apple butter! “Keep stirring … or it will stick,” I can still remember my grandma reminding me.
The apple butter would continued to deepen in color to a dark, reddish brown and thicken to a paste as it bubbled in the copper kettle over the open fire. The smell of it was incredible.
The final step of the process was the canning of the treasured, sweet elixir into pint-sized, Mason jars. In an assembly process, the apple butter got laddled into clean jars, the rims wiped, the canning lids placed on the jars, and the rings tightened. The hot apple butter inside the jars created a vacuum to seal and preserve all of the goodness.
Our reward for all of that hard work was mouth-watering apple butter spread over Grandma’s savory hot biscuits. I can remember a family member saying once that “there’s nothing better on a cold day than homemade apple butter on a hot biscuit." I’d have to agree!
Recently I asked my aunt, Ada Tarlton, why Grandma Warren firmly insisted on using Winesap apples for her apple butter.
“It’s because the Winesaps cook down the best,” my aunt replied.
Margaret Ramsey, who hosted the apple butter-making event that was photographed by Reva Phillips agreed with the use of Winesap apples.
“That’s what we use,” she said. “They cook really well."
She went on to add, "I have talked to other people who have used other types of apples in their apple butter, so I just don’t really know for sure which are best.”
For most people, it's all about personal taste. Some like Fuji or Braeburn or McIntosh. All mainly agree, however, that sweet, softer types of apples are best for apple butter-making.
Ramsey said that it had been about three years since she and her husband, Nathan, had last hosted an apple butter-making event.
“We used to do it every year,” Ramsey said. However, she said that her mother-in-law, June Rupert, has had some health issues, and the family decided to postponed a run until this fall.
“She’s the expert when it comes to the apple butter,” Ramsey said. “I told her that I only needed for her to supervise us, but she’s definitely not one to sit down and do nothing.”
Ramsey said they start out with the apples and let them cook down in the kettle before adding sugar.
“We cook it some more and then taste it – and, if needed, add more sugar until we think we’ve got it sweet enough,” she said. “Then, right at the very end, we add a little bit of liquid cinnamon to taste.”
This year, Ramsey said they did three kettles of apple butter. They started about 8:30 a.m. and the first kettle came off the fire about four hours later.
“We peeled our apples the day before,” she said. “We had about 12-13 people helping us to peel.”
The next day, about 40 individuals were on hand at Ramsey’s house on Keller Road for the apple butter-making event.
About 20 of them took turns stirring the apple butter, and others helped out “by just doing whatever needed to be done,” she said.
From the four bushels of apples that the group peels, they ended up with about 85 pint-size jars of apple butter, she said.
It seems that the art of apple butter making in the traditional open-fire kettle method is slowly dying out, Ramsey said.
“I know of some churches that still get together each year and make it this way,” she said. “I’m sure there are some people that still do it, but I don’t of anyone who still does it at their home now.”
Indeed, many folks today tend to cook apple butter in a slow cooker.
This is how my maternal great-aunt, the Ioda “Ode” Johnson made apple butter. Here is her slow-cooker recipe:
Aunt Ode’s Crockpot Apple Butter
8 cups of applesauce
5 cups of sugar
1/2 cup of apple cider vinegar
1/3 teaspoon of cinnamon oil
Place all ingredients in slow cooker and put on lid.
Cook on high about eight hours until thick. Stir occasionally.
During the last two hours of cooking, remove the lid and cook uncovered.