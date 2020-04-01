April Fools Days conjures up thoughts and memories of pranks and jokes, both for those who play them and those who are the good-natured victims.
Although the day is not an official national holiday, it is widely observed in the United States. It is also popular in other countries. One country, Scotland, enjoys it so much the observance extends over two days.
Whatever the location, some people put much thought and planning into their pranks, which at times are designed for an individual but may also be intended for a wider “audience.”
For example, there was the time the Greeneville Sun webpage header mysteriously changed to The Greeneville Moon for the day.
In 2012, except for one day, the header atop The Greeneville Sun’s website was the “usual” logo, which then consisted of “GreenevilleSun.com” and an artistic rendering of the Sun in the sky.
On April Fool’s Day 2012, Webmaster Bill Rambo and Director of Online Operations Brian Cutshall thought it would be funny to swap out the usual logo with a temporary one displaying “GreenevilleMoon.com” and showing artwork of the Moon, rather than of the sun.
“That website header topped the newspaper’s website for most of the day, leaving many visitors to scratch their heads and then hopefully chuckle,” said Cutshall, who still leads the newspaper’s digital operations.
“For the April Fool’s Day joke, Bill had wanted to use the regular GreenevilleSun.com logo but turn it upside down,” Cutshall said, “but I convinced Bill that some people might’ve just thought we’d made an error in our web design, rather than thinking we were trying to make a joke,” Cutshall said.
The public response wasn’t noted at the time and it’s not known how many readers noticed the temporary change.
“LeRoy Moon was an on-air personality at Radio Greeneville at the time,” Cutshall said. “I always wondered what Mr. Moon had thought about The Greeneville Moon or if he’d even noticed. LeRoy passed away in 2016, and I never got the chance to ask him.”
A current Greeneville Sun reader, Carson Mess, pranked his entire family one year by freezing Mentos in ice cubes. When his family members put the cubes in their coke, it “blew up out of the cup,” Mess said in an email.
The exact process that causes the phenomenon isn’t known but has been studied in the science community, including by students at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. The students concluded that the reaction was caused by dimples on the surface of the Mentos creating an abundance of air bubbles as they fall through the soda or by the gum arabic coating reacting to the beverage.
Another Greeneville Sun reader who identified only as “P,” played a prank that earned a payback down the road.
“About 15 years ago, my parents went to Mule Days in Columbia, Tenn.,” P explained in an email. “They left the farm in my uncle’s care, who lived with my elderly grandmother. My dad checks his cows religiously, twice a day if not more.
“Well...I thought I’d prank him so I called him acting all panicked telling him that Mamaw had called me and said all the cows were out and my uncle wasn’t home and she didn’t know what to do.”
P, enjoying the panicked state of the parent in question, told him he would hang up and keep trying to get in touch with the uncle.
“So, I hung up and waited a few minutes and called him back,” P continued. “He had done called Mamaw asking about the cows being out and obviously she didn’t have a clue what he was talking about. He didn’t know what to do because he was 4hrs away! When I finally told him April Fool’s, he was ready to drive all the way back right then to kick my butt!”
“I’ll get you, you just wait,” came the response.
And he did.
“Seems like 2 years later, I had pulled up to one of those big blue mailboxes,” P said. “I nudged it with my bumper. I thought ‘no harm no foul.’ But I happened to have been telling me dad about it.”
That’s when Dad’s fun — and the payback — began.
“I’m at work and I get a call from an unknown number,” P remembered. “I answer it, and a guy asks to speak to me. I confirm my name and he then goes on to tell me that there is a warrant for my arrest. I was freaking out and asking why.
“He said they had me on video nudging a mailbox with my car and not reporting it,” P continued. “I was in near tears. I asked, ‘What can I do to fix this? Is there a fine or what?’ He said “Oh, well, your dad says to tell you April Fools and that he got you back!”
Enjoy your April Fools fun and remember: What goes around, comes around.