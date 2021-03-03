On Feb. 21, 1804, the world’s first steam-powered locomotive rolled down the tracks of an ironworks in South Wales.
On February 28, 1827, the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad’s Tom Thumb, steamed into service.
Since then, trains have thundered across the nation, up and down its coasts, over its mountains and to most places in between, carrying people and every conceivable kind of cargo imaginable.
Today, nearly 140,000 miles of track extend across the country in branching networks, vital avenues of transportation as important to American life as networks of blood vessels are to the life of the human body.
And today, as in days long past, the sight, sound and power of a train still evokes wonder and awe and inspires the imaginations of many little boys. Sometimes that wonder and awe drives straight out of their dreams and into their DNA. Perhaps that’s what happened to Gary Emmert.
As a child, Emmert put together model trains to drive. In those days, putting together a model kit required soldering and putting in capacitors, putting on the wheels, everything. Ironically, his child’s play helped lay a foundation for skills he later used during his railroad career.
Emmert, whose father and grandfather worked for the railroad, tried to pursue a “normal” career. He entered college to earn an accounting degree. But after spending a week during a summer semester in a week-long work experience at Quantico in the FBI’s accounting department, he realized a desk job wasn’t for him. He ventured onto the tracks and never looked back.
“I started in June of ‘63 and I worked until September of 2008,” Emmert said. “I was in the Marine Corps from February of 1964 and got out in January of ‘69. I spent part of ‘67 and all of ‘68 in Vietnam. I got shrapnel in my leg one time and had to go to a hospital in Japan, and then went back to Vietnam to finish my 13 months.
“I loved the Marine Corps. I enjoyed what I did. I enjoyed the people I was around. They were outgoing and they were outside people and I’ve been an outside person all my life. But I got back on the railroad. I worked first as a brakeman, then as a conductor and finally as an engineer.”
“Sarah will tell you, my wife, that I think railroad, I sleep railroad and I talk railroad,” Emmert said, noting that she would find him “yacking away” about working on a train in his sleep. “My Dad used to switch out box cars in his sleep. He would cuss out switchmen for not following the list when he was yardmaster. Mom and I would listen to him. That’s just part of being a railroader.”
His wife will also tell you that her husband remains a kid at heart.
Doing something he loves may have played a role in that.
“There are two things,” Emmert said. “There’s a job. You go to work for a job and you go about your business. The other is a profession that you’re passionate about. That’s what the railroad was. It was a profession. It was not a job.”
Over the course of his career, Emmert saw many changes to the railroad industry but the biggest change came after he retired.
“They went to these precision trains that are 8,000- 12,000-foot long,” he explained. “All the six major railroads in the country have got engines stored because they’re running these huge trains. They’re running engines on both ends of the train or maybe both ends and the middle. They’ve got one engineer doing what three engineers used to do. The guys that I trained to be engineers are now either cut back as a conductor or a brakeman or they’re not working, because of these new trains systems.”
One thing hasn’t changed. Trains remain a vital part of the American life and economy.
“They are more important today, because the fact is, one train will take between 800-900 tractor trailers off the road,” said Emmert. “That saves fuel. That saves all that emissions in the air because the diesels on the trains don’t have the emissions because you’ve only got 3-4 engines compared to all these tractors and trailers.
“Tractor and trailers are important,” he is quick to point out. “The road drivers are important on short hauls of less than 500 miles. But if you’re going from California to Jacksonville, Florida, putting it on a train it gets there in 30 hours.”
According to Emmert, fresh fruits and vegetables can go from California to the East Coast in less than 36 hours, from the time they are picked up on the West Coast and delivered to New York or New Jersey.
Although he is retired now, Emmert has never left the railroad behind. He volunteers at the George L. Carter Railroad Museum, located on the campus of East Tennessee State University. At the museum, he shares railroad history and his lifetime of experience with visitors. That’s also where he met Sandy Laws.
Making history accessible
Laws, an archives assistant for the Archives of Appalachia, located in the Sherrod Library building on the ETSU campus, spent a year creating a digital interactive exhibit that gives the public a glimpse into the many pieces of railroad history archived at the library.
“I was working on a physical exhibit and I met this man named Gary Emmert, who is a 43-year railroad veteran,” she explains. “We just got to talking. He was giving me some trains and some scenery for my exhibit and I just got this idea to interview him. I did and he’s just phenomenal to talk to. He loves what he did. He loves the railroad.”
The exhibit allows online visitors to choose options that take them through Emmert’s life on the railroad. It includes a dictionary of railroad terminology and recordings of her interview with him.
“It’s very interesting,” said Laws. “Anybody who likes trains would just absolutely eat this up.”
Laws’ motivation for creating the exhibit, which launched in January, was to draw attention to the extensive — as Laws says, “miles and miles of” — collections in the archives.
“We’ve got thousands of boxes of railroad material,” she said. “We’ve got thousands of photographs. ... We’ve got ET&WC, East Tennessee and Western Carolina. We’ve got CC&O, Carolina Clinch Railroad, Ohio. We’ve got all their collections — their ledgers, their photographs, their correspondence.”
Laws, who holds a degree as a K-12 librarian, designed the exhibit to tap into a variety of learning styles, including visual, auditory and kinesthetic. She hopes schools will take advantage of the exhibit as a kind of online field trip for students.
“I’ve worked with a school librarian who’s already spoken with a teacher and I’ve already got a teacher who’s using this in her classroom,” said Laws, who says she loves her job and is excited to go to work each day. “They do a section on the history of trains. Trains had a major impact on our economy, our society.”
Due to COID-19, the archives are open by appointment only, Monday-Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4 p.m., by appointment only.
Email archives@etsu.edu for more information or to make inquiries.