After a comedic YouTube video about COVID-19 went viral, a Northeast Tennessee nurse now has her own YouTube show.
Nurse Emily, the name she goes by to preserve her privacy, lives in Telford and works as a registered nurse in a psychiatric unit in Johnson City. After a frustrating experience in the grocery store following a long work day, Emily posted what she called a video rant on Facebook, using her signature brand of homegrown, sassy, southern sarcasm to poke fun at the inconsistencies in following coronavirus guidelines and the general fear of contracting the disease.
Her “rant” included a description of debit card key pads “that every finger-licking, booger-picking, double-digit IQ idiot has touched all day long after going to the bathroom and not washing their hands,” and her now famous line, “Touch your face. It’s all that’s left.” Viewers loved it.
“Normally when I do something like that, I’ll type it out to my family and send it in an email to them, or I’ll type it out on Facebook,” Emily said. “Well, that night I was so tired, I thought, ‘Everybody does these videos. I’ll just do that and then I won’t have to type it all out for them.’ I was thinking my cousins, my brother, a couple of friends will probably think this is amusing. And the next morning I get up and there’s like 4,000 hits.”
She watched as the number of hits climbed to 10,000 then shot up to 50,000. Friends and family kept tabs on the tally with her.
“It was like watching the stock market or something,” she said laughing. She added, “If somebody would have hit me between the eyes with a 2X4, I wouldn’t have been any more stunned than at having that video go viral.”
Now she has her own YouTube series that ranges from joking about buying toilet paper for her mother to interviewing celebrities. But the biggest joke almost came when Emily nearly blew her chance at being a video star.
“I will say, I need a keeper. I am not good at figuring out what I need to do with my life, apparently,” she said, laughing. “I get this message on Facebook from a lady named Annette that says, ‘I’m a producer. I do TV and different things, I’d like to talk to you, you’re really funny,’ and I’m like, whatever, and I literally deleted it.”
When her friend contacted her and said a woman named Annette was looking for her, Emily decided the effort the woman was putting in to contact her at least merited a phone call. Thinking it would be a scam, Emily and her husband, Chad, sat down and called Annette together.
“At one point, we put the phone on mute and said to each other, ‘This may not actually be a scam,’ and then, boom! here it went,” she said.
It turned out that Annette Sylva is an executive producer with Studio City Productions. Now Emily has a YouTube series called Nurse Emily and a marketing company to take care of her public relations work and market her line of merchandise, including T-shirts and bumper stickers. She’s quick to point out, though, that she is not getting rich.
“I think there’s this Youtube myth that if you go viral you’re going to get rich. I don’t know where that money is but I know I haven’t gotten it,” she said. “Maybe it’s coming down the pike. Maybe eventually somebody will want me to do some big ad or something. But right now, not so much.”
“The strangest thing that’s happened so far is that people recognize me,” she added. “I’ll be at Walgreens and somebody will say, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re the Touch Your Face lady.’
“We actually had a patient one day in our pediatric unit who one day saw someone she thought was me. The next morning when I went in, (staff) told me, ‘You’ve got to come see this kid!’ So I go meet her and she was just wigging out and I’m thinking, ‘This is the coolest thing I have ever done in my life. Just showing up made this kid happy.’”
Other things Emily likes about doing the series includes interviewing people she would otherwise have never crossed paths with.
“I mean, who gets to talk to John Ross (Bowie), the guy who played Kripke on The Big Bang Theory?” she asks. “Who gets to do that? Nurses don’t get to do that.”
Also high on her list of what she enjoys about the YouTube videos is getting to know the people who watch them.
“People have told me about their mom who was an OR nurse in the ‘50s, or their wife who was a nurse before she passed away, or someone is in nursing school and it seems really hard so they’re asking is it going to be worth it,” she said. “It’s just an opportunity that I would not have had otherwise to talk to some really cool people.”
Emily is also thrilled to be able to use her YouTube status to promote a charity that is near and dear to her heart.
“It’s called Nurses House,” Emily said. “Because of the fame, or virality or whatever — saying I’m famous just sounds so weird, but due to whatever the heck you want to call this — I’m able to promote them and their donations have gone through the roof. That is the best part of this, definitely, getting to help other nurses who are out of work.”
According to the charity’s website, Nurses House is a nurse-managed, nonprofit organization dedicated to helping registered nurses in need with a mission to provide short-term financial assistance to nurses in need as a result of illness, injury, or disability.
Although the popularity of her video rant and the subsequent YouTube series took Emily by surprise, she’s not surprised that viewers are hungry for the kind of comedic content she provides.
“I think we needed a laugh,” she explains. “I think we still do. I think that’s why people are still watching it and still watching the other stuff. Right now, everything is so serious and everything is changing minute to minute, so just having that one moment of somebody stepping back and going, ‘Ok, we’ve lost our minds a little bit,’ I think it just kind of made everybody laugh.
“I think we just desperately need to take that step back, take that deep breath and just laugh our butts off for a minute and remember that we’re all in this together.”
But Emily admits that sometimes it’s hard to laugh at COVID-19.
“When you’re sitting there wearing that mask and you feel like you can’t breathe; when one of your patients thinks they have it and it scares the heck out of you and you’re waiting on that swab to come back; when all your nursing friends who are actually very front line and have active patients are calling you and telling you how exhausted they are — it’s hard,” she said.
When it gets hard, she falls back on what she said is her family’s genetic predisposition to humor and sarcasm.
“My family’s primary language is sarcasm,” Emily explains. “And one thing with nursing especially, and apparently with my life in general, it always gives you something to laugh at. And I don’t care if people laugh at me. You don’t have to laugh with me. I’m totally fine if you’re laughing at me. I’m going to tell you when I do something stupid. I can’t keep it to myself because it’s just too funny.”
In spite of her newly found fame, Emily doesn’t have any plans to leave her day job, saying she can’t ever remember a time when she didn’t want to be a nurse. After 24 years, she has done cardiac, intensive care and medical-surgical nursing, as well as provided nursing care in nursing home and jail settings.
“My husband always says I have occupational ADD,” Emily said. “I love it. I can’t imagine doing anything else. No matter what you do, it’s kind of like a big bowl of salad. You’re always going to get some of everything.”
While Emily, who describes riding her rise to YouTube fame as a seat-of-the-pants experience, hopes the Nurse Emily series will be around for a while, she has no expectations and is taking things as they come.
“I think this is an extremely unique opportunity to do something I’ve never gotten to do, something that I never would have thought I would get to do,” she said. “It’s just been this big, exciting adventure. I have no idea how it’s going to wind up but the trip has been so much fun, who even cares?”