Artists must be flexible, creative, and be able to problem-solve.
The 8th bi-annual “Artists Who Teach” group is definitely accepting the challenge, a release says. The Greeneville Arts Council will be presenting the 2021 art educator show online at www.greenevilleartscouncil.org.
How do artists display their work during a pandemic, when no galleries are open and no receptions are being held? In previous years, the Greeneville Arts Council sponsored the exhibit in the Mason House Gallery at the General Morgan Inn. Creative minds are wonderful at problem-solving! To choose the theme for the 2021 show, the teachers discussed and agreed that there is always something in their home or studio that hasn’t been displayed before, some project that was never finished, or an idea needs to be brought to life.
This year’s show is totally online and titled “Art From the Attic” and includes work from 14 area art educators in Greeneville and Greene County. Artwork will be displayed on the Greeneville Arts Council website March 1 – 31 by teacher-artists: Carolyn Ayers, (C-DHS), Caroline Blanks, (SGMS), Colleen Bowman, (SGHS), Dr. Karen Fine, (Tusculum View Elementary), Beth Goodell, (Mosheim and McDonald Elementary), Courtney Collins, (NGHS), Sherry Hensley, retired Greene County art instructor, Abigail Jones, (GHS), Heather Jones, (GHS), and David Nuñez, (WGHS), Lisa Ottinger, (East View Elementary), and Morgan Wilson, (WGMS).
For further information on this or other exhibits, please contact Til Green, director of exhibitions, at 423-329-5366 or tilgreen724@yahoo.com.