Peasant and Raven was formed in 2006 when Becky M. Thomas and her husband Jeffrey Foster Thomas collaborated on custom, one-of-a-kind wearable art jewelry.
Since then, they have branched out to include oil painting, watercolor and watercolor illustration, a release says.
Currently, they are working together, along with friends and family, to design and build the soon to open Storybook Studio, which promises to be a place to create, explore artistic expression and learn, through classes and workshops.
Both Becky and Jeff started their artistic journey early in life. Becky, originally from Pennsylvania, was always exploring drawing and artistic expression as a young person. Her creativity and love of working with horses forged an instant bond of friendship with Jeff when they met in the early 1980’s. Jeff, a native West Virginian, was already selling art and working with horses by then and they often worked on their projects together. They married in 1988 and continued working with horses and exploring their artistic paths.
Becky and Jeff both love to get in the studio and create together late into the night, sharing techniques and stories and plans for new pieces. Married for over 32 years now, their creative journey is still ever-changing and exciting. The studio promises to be a new chapter in their lives as artists. They hope to share Storybook Studio with as many people as possible who just want to start or expand their own artistic journey.
Commissions are always welcome. Peasant and Raven love to create pet portraiture in a variety of mediums. These pieces are found in homes from coast to coast and in parts of Europe. Please visit the Greeneville Arts Council website at greenevilleartscouncil.org to enjoy this exhibit during the month of November. For information on exhibits, please contact Til Green, director of exhibitions, at 423-329-5366.