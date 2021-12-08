Artspace 4 Gallery, Greeneville’s only artist co-op and fine craft gallery, welcomes Misty Dempsey as its newest member. She will be exhibiting her nature inspired abstract mixed media work and rustic gemstone jewelry. Her paintings are colorful and energetic, teeming with movement and patterns that evoke underwater seascapes or even something one might view through the lens of a microscope.
“Earlier this year, I set a goal to show my new work on gallery walls, and what better place to start with than a permanent space in my current hometown,” said Dempsey in a release. “My artwork has greatly evolved over the past few years and has been well received by viewers ... it seems to make people happy. I’m thrilled to have this space to display and share the work that I’ve been so passionate about creating lately.”
The pull to devote more time to her artwork came just before the onset of the pandemic, after she attended a Qigong moving meditation class one evening. On a whim, she changed her medium from oil/acrylic on canvas to watercolor on paper.
“Different materials coupled with a newly found focus allowed a new technique to emerge.” Dempsey said. “During the socially isolated phase of the pandemic, without any places to have to go, I had the opportunity to take the time to develop my own style. I definitely had a breakthrough.”
Dempsey is a native of the Appalachian region and earned a degree in mass communications from East Tennessee State University with extra coursework in biology. In addition to creating art, Dempsey works as a free-lance designer and antiques dealer. She has created graphic design projects and artwork for a variety of local businesses and organizations, including Main Street: Greeneville’s Lyrics on the Lawn concert series, Central Ballet Theatre, Depot Street Farmer’s Market, and both the Boone Street Market and Jonesborough Farmers Market in Washington County.
Several large commissioned paintings of Dempsey’s are on public display inside the surgery tower wing of the Johnson City Medical Center Hospital, and she has maintained a space at the Greeneville Antique Market for over a decade.
Dempsey joins fine jewelry maker, Barb Evans; painter and sculptor, Patti Lane; textile artist, Becky Hope Mallory; glass artist, Mark Russell; Cloisonne artist Elizabeth Saville and several other wood, pottery, and textile consignor artists at the Artspace 4 Gallery, located at 107 North Main Street.