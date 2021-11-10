“Food is an expression of love — love of life and for the people around you.” — Kristin Kimble
Thanksgiving is about love. Love of food. Love of your family. Love for your dog or cat. Love of love. Set the table, open the wine, or pour the iced tea. It’s not too early to start planning your holiday meal.
Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful for all of the blessings life has bestowed upon us. Tradition is a large part of this holiday that started with the Pilgrims at their first Thanksgiving meal. Their first winter on this land was cold and harsh and if it were not for the sharing nature of the local Native American Tribes, they would not have survived. They then learned how to farm, hunt game and gather herbs and berries. They shared their harvest in a day of gratitude.
Even though turkey is the shining star of this traditional meal, the sides can add something special. Here is a recipe for a sausage, sage stuffed acorn squash.
Bon Appetite!
Acorn Squash Stuffed With Sausage, Sage and Wild Rice
Serves 4
4 medium sized acorn squash, cut in half and seeded
1/2 pound breakfast sausage (pork, turkey or chicken)
1 cup cooked wild rice (follow directions on package)
1 onion, diced
1 Tablespoon garlic, minced
1 Tablespoon ground dried sage (or 1 1/2 teaspoon fresh chopped sage)
salt and pepper
olive oil
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil or parchment paper. Brush the inside of the squash with oil. Season with salt and pepper and bake for 35-45 minutes until flesh is tender. Cool.
In a large sauté pan brown sausage, onion and garlic, and sage until the sausage is no longer pink. Add rice, salt and pepper. Fill the squash cavity with the rice and sausage mixture. Cook for another 15 minutes until heated thoroughly. Serve hot.
