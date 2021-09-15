It’s apple season in Northeast Tennessee. When the nights begin to cool down and the leaves are beginning to change color is when we start to think about all good things apple, like apple butter simmering in a copper kettle over an open fire. The smells and tastes are amazing.
The Jewish New Year happened in early September. This holiday is not celebrated with champagne and fireworks, but with prayer and symbolism. One of the classic symbols of Rosh Hashanah is apple dipped in honey. After reciting the prayer, “May it be Your will to renew for us a good and sweet year,” you dip challah (egg bread) into honey and then dip the apple into honey, and eat them both. This custom dates back to about 500 B.C.E.
Here is a recipe for apple stuffed challah. Dip it into honey and have a sweet New Year. Better late than never. Shanna Tovah!
Apple Honey Challah
Makes two 9 x 5 loaf pans
Dough Ingredients:
1 1/2 cup lukewarm water (115 degrees)
1 packet active dried yeast
1 teaspoon sugar
1 large egg
3 large egg yolks
3/4 Cup honey
2 teaspoon vegetable oil
2 teaspoon vanilla
2 teaspoon salt
5-7 cups all purpose white flour
3 medium baking apples
1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)
Egg wash:
1 large egg
1 Tablespoon cold water
Pour 1/4 cup of water into a large mixing bowl. Add yeast and 1 teaspoon sugar. Stir to dissolve. Let sit 5-10 minutes until frothy when you know that the yeast has been activated. Add remaining water along with egg, egg yolks, honey, oil, vanilla and salt. Blend thoroughly.
Begin adding flour and knead dough in bowl until it is smooth and elastic, not sticky. Turn dough onto a floured board (or surface) and continue kneading for a few more minutes.
Place dough into a clean, oiled bowl and make sure all sides are oiled. Cover in a warm place and let rise for an hour. Punch down and let rise for another hour until doubled.
Peel apples and grate. Place in a bowl of salted water until you are ready to use. Then drain, pat dry and roll in 1/4 cup sugar (and cinnamon).
Flour a board, turn out dough, punch down and knead for a few minutes, adding more flour if necessary. Divide dough into two pieces. Set one aside and roll out into a 10 x12 rectangle piece.
Place half of the apple mixture on it and roll it up tightly. Pinch together the seam and ends and twist. Place into a greased loaf pan. Repeat with other half.
Prepare egg wash. Brush over bread, cover and let rise until doubled. Place in preheated 350 degree oven for about 45 minutes until top is brown and bottom sounds hollow. Place on wire rack to cool. Slice and dip into honey.
