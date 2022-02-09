A cabbage roll is an entrée consisting of cabbage leaves wrapped around a variety of fillings found in many different cuisines. Meat fillings are traditional in Eastern Europe. They can be filled with pork, veal or beef and rice. They are called Galumpkis in Poland, which means pigeon in Polish. It is called that because they think that the “cabbage rolls resemble the shape of a pigeons chest.”
They are called holubky in Slovakia and sarma by the Serbo-Croatians. In those areas the cabbage rolls are cooked in a basic tomato sauce. In Hungary it is cooked in sauerkraut filled with ground pork and a slice of smoked pork butt. The Jewish version, holishkes, are made with beef and rice.
As you can see, there are as many versions (and names) of meat filled cabbage rolls as there are cultures that serve them. Here is a traditional version of cabbage rolls that can be served for company or as a special weeknight meal for your loved ones. Serve with roasted redskin potatoes. Bon Appetite!
MEAT STUFFED CABBAGE ROLLS
Serves 12
Ingredients:
1 large head of green cabbage
1 pound ground beef
1 pound ground pork
1 medium onion finely chopped
2 Tablespoons minced garlic
1 Tablespoon lemon juice
2 large eggs, beaten
2 cups cooked white rice
salt and pepper to taste
Tomato sauce
chopped fresh dill
Remove the largest leaves from the head of cabbage. Place in a pot of boiling water and cook until wilted and pliable, but not limp. Drain in a colander and set aside.
In a large bowl combine the beef, pork, onion, garlic, lemon juice, eggs, rice and salt and pepper.
On a clean cutting board, take a cabbage leaf and fill with 1/4 cup of the filling. Fold the roll into a small pillow-like shape and place in a greased baking dish. Continue to do this until you have used up all of the filling.
Cover the cabbage rolls with the tomato sauce.
Place in a preheated 350 degree oven and cook for one hour or until the internal temperature of the rolls registers at least 165 degrees.
Sprinkle with chopped dill and serve with roasted potatoes.
Send any recipe requests, questions or comments to Chef Mary at: msgolde@yahoo.com.