Sure signs that summer is almost here are not the irises blooming or the sounds of hummingbird wings at our feeders. Warm weather has certainly finally arrived when the fresh strawberry stands start popping up in parking lots selling the sweetness of the season.
Our common garden variety of strawberry was first bred in Brittany, France, in the 1750s, but strawberries grew wild in North America and Europe long before that.
Through the ages the strawberry has been a culinary favorite. Centuries pass, life changes, but the one thing that remains constant is our love for this sweet, juicy berry.
It tastes best when it is eaten right off the vine from a local field or garden. It is typically eaten in desserts or in a breakfast smoothie, but it can also be eaten with spinach in a salad.
Here is a fun recipe that you can make for your kids, use as a sweet appetizer for a graduation or a family reunion, or just eat as an everyday snack. Get strawberries while they are fresh and in season, and hope that some of them make it into this dessert. Bon Appetite!
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE SMORES
Serves 10-12
Ingredients:3 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup sugar
1 1/2 tablespoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup cold butter, cut into slices
1/2 cup heavy cream
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 tablespoons sugar
14 large marshmallows
8 ounces milk chocolate squares
1-pound fresh strawberries, sliced
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Combine the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a food processor. Pulse a few times, then add the butter slices. Pulse a few more times until the mixture is course. Mix in heavy cream, egg and vanilla until the dough just sticks together. Put the dough on a floured board and quickly press into a round shape. Roll out until it is 1/2 inch thick. Using a two-inch round cookie cutter (or biscuit cutter) cut out 28 rounds (or an even number). Place on a greased cookie sheet pan and brush with a little more cream and sprinkle with sugar. Put in the oven and bake for 10-12 minutes. Leave them on the sheet pan to cool.
Turn the oven to broil.
Flip the shortbread over and top half of them with marshmallows and half with a square of chocolate. Place under the broiler for 20 seconds until the tops of the marshmallow are golden brown and chocolate has melted. Press the marshmallow down to cover the surface of the shortbread. Place slices of fresh strawberries on top of the melted chocolate pieces and top with the marshmallow shortbread.
Serve immediately.
Send any comments, questions or recipe requests to Chef Mary at msgolde@yahoo.com.