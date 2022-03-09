Our little town of Greeneville is becoming more cosmopolitan with the recent openings of a downtown wine tasting room and a store devoted to making cheese and Charcuterie boards. Charcuterie (pronounced shahr-ku-tuh-ree) has become increasingly popular during this time of small stay-at-home gatherings. What exactly is a Charcuterie board?
It is an assortment of meats, cheese, artesian breads, crackers, bread sticks, olives, fruit and nuts artfully arranged on a serving board. The practice of salting and smoking meat goes back 6,000 years to ancient Rome and it originally referred to products based on pork. Later, the French took it on to make it their own. It began using only meat and cheese and has evolved to include a tray full of much more. The purpose of a Charcuterie board “is to mix and match, compliment, and contrast different textures and flavors to bring out hidden tastes in each aspect of the spread”. It pairs well with wine or non-alcoholic sparkling apple cider.
If you are in a creative mood, these are easy to make yourself. (But also feel free to support our local businesses.) The ingredients are easy to find in our grocery stores. First, find a nice wooden board or platter. It can be any size, but rectangular is easy to work with.
A 9x13 board can easily feed three to four people. Next, you can gather your food items and start assembling it.
Start with cheese: brie, chèvre, camembert, cheddar, gouda, Manchego, or blue cheese. You want contrasting flavors so that each one has a different flavor profile. Then go to your meat: dry cured salami, peppered salami, Soppressata, Coppa, or Prosciutto. You can also use some soft meat spreads like pate, terrine or mousse.
Compliment this with fruits like dried figs and apricots, kiwi, berries, and pears. Olives, nuts, artesian breads, crackers and bread sticks also go well with this along with a savory or sweet jam. And or course Chocolate, since everything pairs well with chocolate. A chocolate biscotti or dark chocolate would complete your board.
We all eat with our eyes and a Charcuterie board is a perfect example of this. Use your inner creativity to make your board look beautiful. Garnish it with a fresh sprig of rosemary or thyme and edible flowers like nasturtiums. Voila! You have now created the perfect Charcuterie board that will make your friends think that you hired your own personal French chef for the occasion!
Bon Appetite!
Send any questions, comments, or recipe requests to Chef Mary: msgolde@yahoo.com