Strawberries — red, juicy and sweet — are a sign of early summer here in Northeast Tennessee. Is there anything better than the taste of the first bite of a strawberry! We are lucky to have a lot of local strawberry stands in this area, so we don’t have to grow them ourselves. We can just pick out the best looking berries for our culinary pleasure.
Strawberries are a very versatile fruit full of Vitamin C, manganese, Vitamin B9 and potassium. They are also full of anti-oxidants which may benefit heart health and blood sugar control and are low in carbohydrates.
They can be used in many dishes like strawberry pie, muffins, cake, cobbler, a fruit salsa (for fish or chicken) and the ever favorite, strawberry short cake! If you want to try to make something different as a meal starter on a hot summer day, here is a recipe for a cold strawberry soup. It can also be turned into an adult beverage by adding rum to it.
Bon Appetite!
Chilled Strawberry
Orange Soup
Serves 4
Ingredients:
2 pints strawberries, hulled and cut in half
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup vanilla yogurt
1/3 cup water
1/3 cup orange juice
1/4 cup sugar (add more if you want it sweeter)
dash of ginger
Place all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth adding more orange juice if necessary.
Chill for an hour.
Serve with a spring of fresh mint as a garnish.
Send any recipe requests, questions or comments to Chef Mary at: msgolde@yahoo.com.