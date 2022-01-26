The holidays are over. Even though the days are getting longer, one minute at a time, it’s still winter. Dreary, grey and damp. The color green is lying dormant, and the crocuses and daffodils are still weeks away from blooming.
You have already cleaned out your closets and started reading those trashy harlequin novels that are meant to heat up cold days, and the kitchen is calling your name. Put down that book and figure out what goes along with hot chocolate, books and a warm fire. Comfort food of course. What is better to eat on a cold day than chocolate chip cookies! An all-American favorite.
Here is a basic chocolate chip cookie recipe for you to enjoy. If you feel daring you can always change up the chocolate chips for butterscotch, mint or toffee chips. Bon Appetite!
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
Makes about
45 two-inch cookies
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup white sugar
1 egg
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1- 1/8 cup flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 cup chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. (325 degrees if using a convection oven).
Cream butter adding both sugars. Beat until creamy.
Add egg and vanilla.
Stir in flour salt and soda. Add chips.
Using a small scoop, scoop batter onto a greased cookie sheet. Space them so they are not touching one another. Cook about ten minutes until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack.
Enjoy.
Send any questions, comments or recipe requests to Chef Mary: msgolde@yahoo.com.