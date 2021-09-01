As many of you may know, I have been cooking at the Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen for more than a few years. The TMSK is located in the Wesley Heights neighborhood in the basement of Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, which is the oldest African American church in Greeneville. Every stone on the façade of that building was brought up one by one from the Nolichucky River and carefully laid down by members of the church. We serve a weekly free lunch on Wednesdays.
One of the missions of the Soup Kitchen is to serve healthy and flavorful meals. The Big Springs Master Gardener Association helps us fulfill that mission by maintaining an organic garden behind the church. All of the produce goes back into the weekly lunches or is given away to members of the community who may not have access to locally grown food.
A monarch waystation has also been established there by integrating sustainable agricultural practices. We believe in nourishing both the body and the soul.
Recently we held a fundraiser for the garden serving Southern Fusion Food. Every guest received a pottery bowl as a symbolic gesture to fill it up to help end hunger. The bowls were donated by several local potters. People were gathered outside under tents to listen to good music and eat a sumptuous meal which included produce from the garden. The evening started with a palate cleanser of Cold Cucumber Soup, which can also be served warm. Several people asked me to include the recipe in my column.
Bon Appetite!
Cold Cucumber Soup
Serves 6
2 Tablespoons butter
2 Tablespoons flour
1 small onion diced
1 Tablespoon garlic, minced
4 cups cucumbers, peeled, seeded and diced
3 cups chicken (or vegetable) stock
1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
1 Tablespoon minced fresh dill
1 teaspoon chicken (or vegetable) base (add more if necessary)
1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper
1/4 cup white wine
Dash Tabasco sauce
Dash Worcestershire sauce
1 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup sour cream
In a heavy bottomed sauce pan, melt the butter and add the onions and garlic. Cook until wilted.
Add flour to make a roux and cook for five minutes stirring constantly.
Add the cucumbers, stock, vinegar, base, wine, pepper, dill, Tabasco and Worcestershire sauces.
Cook until cucumbers are tender.
Add the cream and sour cream. Cook slowly for another ten minutes on low heat stirring occasionally.
Puree in a blender until smooth. Strain through a mesh strainer.
Put in refrigerator until cool.
This can be served with biscuits or a nice dinner roll.
Send any comments, questions or recipe requests to Chef Mary @ msgolde@yahoo.com