Welcome to the Ask Chef Mary column. Not long ago, when I was buying squash at the farmers market, a woman came up to me and said, “Those look beautiful! How are you going to prepare them?”
This was not the first time that a random person asked me for my culinary advice. So I thought, why not write an advice column for food? I welcome any questions. Do you have leftovers that you don’t know what to do with or an interesting ingredient that you need to figure out how to cook? Send those questions to me!
“A light wind swept over the corn, and all nature laughed in the sunshine.” — Anne Bronte
Corn is one of the delights of summer — local corn fresh from the fields, sweet and tender. Not long ago a friend told me that she was hosting a special family dinner and wanted to serve the corn from their farm before the raccoons came out at night and quietly feasted on the tender ears. She wanted to do something different and asked me what to do. I told her to make grilled corn with a buffet of different compound butters. Compound butter is a mixture of softened butter with additional ingredients added to it.
Take the butter out of the refrigerator and let sit out at room temperature until softened. Chop up your herbs or other ingredients and add them to the butter in a small bowl. Here are some suggestions.
Herbed butter:
1/2 stick softened butter
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 Tablespoon each chopped fresh chives, basil and thyme
Other variations to add to the butter are:
Blue Cheese
Brown sugar
Cilantro and lime
Honey and mustard for sweet and savory
Garlic and Parmesan
There is more than one way to grill corn, but this is my favorite way to do it. Get your charcoal or gas grill good and hot. While the grill is heating up take your corn and cut off the ends. Soak in cold water for at least 20 minutes. Set it on the grill rack and grill each side for 5-7 minutes. Take it off the grill, shuck it and serve it with the butter.
This will impress all your guests with your sophisticated culinary skills! Bon Appetite!
Please send any comments or questions to Chef Mary at msgolde@yahoo.com.