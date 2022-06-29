Some foods connect us to the past, present and the future. It’s amazing how many foods have been with us for many, many centuries. We carry the memories of our forefathers with us through food.
Cucumbers are one of the vegetables that have transcended time and have been part of the world’s food culture for at least 3,000 years. They are mentioned in The Old Testament as the Israelites languished in the wilderness, they craved the crispness and taste of this vegetable. There are also many past references to them from the Chinese in the 5th century to Charlemagne who had them planted on his estates to Columbus, who found them growing in the New World.
Even though many people think that they have no nutritional value because they have lots of water in them, that is incorrect. They are low in calories and are full of potassium, fiber, vitamins C and K and are good for hydration. Besides being healthy for you, they taste good. This time of year, you can find them in your gardens, at roadside stands or at the local farmers markets. And, if you don’t want to eat them you can use them as part of your beauty routine since they help replenish your skin.
Here is a recipe for a nice summer-time salad featuring the almighty cucumber. Bon Appetite!
CUCUMBERS IN SOUR CREAM
Serves 4
2 large cucumbers peeled and thinly sliced
1/2onion peeled and thinly sliced
salt and white pepper, to taste
1 cup sour cream (for low fat, use plain yogurt)
1 Tablespoon chopped fennel leaves (or dill)
2 Tablespoons white wine vinegar
1/2teaspoon sugar (or stevia)
Dash of Worcestershire sauce
Put cucumbers and onions in medium sized bowl.
In another bowl, combine the rest of the ingredients. Blend well.
Add to the cucumber and onion mixture and refrigerate for at least an hour.