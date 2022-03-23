We have been told all of our lives that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It sets the tone for the rest of the day and gives us the energy to get out of the door in the morning, even though many of us think that coffee is the reason that we can find our way out into the world!
If a bowl of corn flakes and a boiled egg is the key to how our day is going to go, then maybe we should just go back to bed!
Breakfast does not have to be boring. It can be an exciting meal. It can be the reason to get up early, something that can complement that cup of coffee and glass of orange juice. Some fun breakfast meals to make are quiche, hash brown casserole, frittatas, stuffed French toast, bacon egg and cheese biscuit, smoothies and Dutch Baby Pancakes.
The Dutch Baby is a cross between a standard pancake and a crepe that is usually baked in a cast iron skillet. It’s then garnished with fruit or maple syrup or a sweet sauce like blackberry. Now this is the way to start your day! Bon Appetite.
DUTCH BABY
Serves 4
3/4 cup milk
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
2 large eggs
1 1/2 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
3 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon powdered sugar
1 1/2 cups sliced fresh fruit
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Whisk together the milk, flour eggs, sugar, vanilla and nutmeg.
Place 9-inch cast iron skillet (or skillet of your choice) in the oven with the butter, just until the butter has melted. Coat the bottom and sides of the pan with the butter.
Pour batter into the hot pan. Bake for 20 minutes, reduce heat to 350 degrees and bake another 10 minutes until the pancake is browned. Remove from oven, sift powdered sugar on top. Cut into serving sizes and spoon fruit and syrup over it.
Send any comments, questions and recipe requests to Chef Mary at msgolde@yahoo.com