Summer is a time for vacations and traveling to visit friends and family or to just explore new places and experience new culinary sensations. We live in a great country full of diverse geography and diverse cultures. In every state that you visit you will find foods that are unique to that area. Some states are known for certain foods. Georgia is know for peaches, Idaho for potatoes, Colorado for beer (not marijuana), Iowa for corn, Minnesota for walleyes and wild rice, New Jersey for salt water taffy, Maryland for crabs and New Mexico for chilies.
Here in Tennessee we are known for fluffy biscuits, dry rub ribs, moonshine and fried pickles. In this area where many people grow gardens and have an abundance of cucumbers, people make wonderful pickles that go well with our ribs and fried chicken. Here is a simple recipe for fried pickles that can be a great addition to a typical Tennessean meal.
Bon Appetite!
Easy Fried Dill Pickles
8 dill pickles, quartered and sliced
1 cup milk
1 egg
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 cups flour
1 cup bread crumbs (preferably Panko style)
2 teaspoon dried mustard powder
Creole seasoned salt to taste
4 cups cooking oil
Line a baking sheet with foil.
Slice dill pickles.
Combine milk, Worcestershire sauce and egg in a shallow dish.
Combine flour, bread crumbs, mustard powder in another shallow dish.
Dip each pickle slice into the milk and egg mixture, then the flour mixture turning to coat completely.
Place coated pickles on the foil lined baking dish and place in the freezer for at least 20 minutes or overnight.
Heat oil in heavy bottomed pan with at least two inch sides.
Remove pickles from the freezer and carefully place them in the pan being careful not to over crowd them. This can be done in batches. Turn them once so they are golden brown on both sides.
Place on a clean baking dish.
Serve immediately with ranch dressing.
