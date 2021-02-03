Is there anything more romantic than making an intimate dinner for the person you love and with whom you share your life?
The way to a person’s heart is through their stomach. During this difficult time we are living through, many of us have appreciated even more how precious love is. This is a time to celebrate that love!
Valentine’s Day happens every Feb. 14 and is a celebration of romance and love that is expressed through gifts, flowers and food. This holiday has it’s origins in the Roman festival of Lupercalia which celebrated the coming of spring and fertility. There are many foods that are associated with Valentine’s Day. Steak, oysters, seafood, pasta and everyone’s favorite, chocolate.
Chocolate is the elixir of love. Make a great meal, warm yourself with a glass of red wine, celebrate love and enjoy this flourless chocolate torte that even the gluten free love in your life can enjoy.
Bon Appetite!
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Serves 10
3 sticks unsalted butter
16 (1 oz.) squares semisweet chocolate
16 oz. semisweet chocolate chips
1 cup cream
Pinch of salt
7 egg yolks
Melt the butter over low heat and set aside. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cut a round of parchment paper to fit the bottom of an 8- or 9-inch spring form pan. Butter the sides of the pan and one side of the paper. Put the paper buttered side up in the pan.
In a saucepan over low heat, heat the chocolate, cream and salt stirring constantly until the chocolate is melted. Pour the mixture into a large bowl of an electric mixer.
Beat at the lowest speed to smooth out any lumps.
With the mixer running at low speed add about a seventh of the melted butter until it is fully absorbed. Then add an egg yolk and beat at low speed until fully absorbed. Continue to alternate butter and egg yolks until fully incorporated. This will look like a fudgey goo.
Pour the mixture into the pan and place on a cookie sheet in the oven. Bake for exactly 25 minutes. This will be molten and soupy. Take out of oven and cool on rack until it is firm.
Before serving, run a knife around the torte and release the cake from the springform pan. Cover the cake with a plate and invert it. Peel off the parchment paper.
Serve with a raspberry and whipped cream garnish.
Send any questions or recipe requests to Chef Mary at msgolde@yahoo.com.