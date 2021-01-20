This time of year the days can be grey and cold. Even though the days are getting longer, we still can not get outside as much as we would like to. So what do we do? We watch football!
Tennesseans are known for their love of the game. There are three seasons in this state, pre-football, football and post football. We have a national holiday coming up on Sunday Feb. 7: The Super Bowl.
In this year of social distancing and celebrating with small household gatherings, we can still celebrate our national holiday in great style. Many foods are associated with Super Bowl parties. Loaded nachos, pigs in a blanket, pizza bites, meat balls, and cheese platters. My personal favorite is chicken wings.
It is estimated that on a normal Super Bowl Sunday 450 million wings are consumed! Here is a basic Buffalo Wing recipe to help you cheer on your favorite team. Grab your beverage of choice and enjoy the game. Bon Appetite!
BUFFALO WINGS
Blue Cheese Dressing:
1 cup crumbled blue cheese
1/2 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 Tablespoons whipping cream
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
salt and pepper to taste
Wings:
24 wings
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 teaspoon hot sauce (or more)
4 Tablespoons butter
1 Tablespoon vinegar (any kind)
4 Cups Canola oil
Carrots and celery sticks
To make the dressing: In a blender place 1/2 cup blue cheese and all the remaining ingredients and liquify. Stir in the remaining blue cheese. Store in refrigerator for up to 12 hours or until you are ready to serve it.
Cut off wing tips and save for stock and cut the wings in half at the joint. (Or buy already jointed wings. If frozen, thaw first). Rub the chicken with salt and pepper. Place the hot sauce, butter and vinegar in a small sauce pan. Bring the mixture to a simmer and set aside.
Place a 12 inch frying pan over medium high heat. Add the cooking oil. Heat the oil until shimmering. (350 degrees if using a thermometer). Add enough wings so they do not crowd the pan. (This can be done in batches). Deep fry turning once until golden brown and the meat is cooked along the bone 10-12 minutes. Transfer the wings to a wire rack to drain.
Place the wings on a serving platter and pour butter sauce over them. Serve with the dressing and carrot and celery sticks.
Send any comments or questions to Chef Mary at msgolde@yahoo.com