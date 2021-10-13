”Fresh ripe figs are voluptuous and generous, luxurious and fleeting. And beautiful.” — David Tanis
It is fig season here in Northeast Tennessee. This is a seasonal treat. If you are lucky enough to have a fig tree in your yard, the fruit you get is a gift to be enjoyed as you pluck them from your trees. How many will actually make it into your house to be shared or made into something else?
If you do not have access to fig trees, some vendors at our local farmers markets are selling them. Native varieties of fig trees grow well here. If you need more information about that check with our local garden guru.
Some herbalists think that figs are a secret weapon for good health. Physical, emotional and spiritual. They say that the fig tree is a “landmark of wisdom.” That the figs balance the physical health of our brains. I think of fresh figs as being gosh darn good eating and are a wonderful accompaniment on a charcuterie tray with olives, dates, cheese, meats and artisanal bread. Here is a simple recipe for fresh fig jam.
Bon Appetite!
Fresh Fig Jam With Balsamic Vinegar
Makes 1 pint jar
10-12 fresh figs chopped
1 cup sugar
Zest from 1 lemon
Juice from 1 lemon
2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
Pinch chopped rosemary
1/8 teaspoon salt
Place chopped figs in a heavy bottomed sauce pan with all the ingredients. Let sit for thirty minutes, stirring occasionally. Cook on medium heat until thickened, 30-45 minutes, stirring occasionally so it does not burn.
When thickened, puree with a hand held infusion blender. Put in a clean pint jar. Refrigerate.
Send any comments, questions or recipe requests to Chef Mary at msgolde@yahoo.com