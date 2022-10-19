The winds are coming down across the mountains, the leaves are turning color, and frost is in the air.
As the days grow shorter and the air colder, our bodies start to crave heavier foods that will help us get through the winter. Smoking pork butts is a popular thing to do this time of year to help us satisfy our cravings for denser foods. But man (and woman) cannot live on pork butts alone. We need sides to accompany it. One of my favorite things to eat along with pork is German Potato Salad.
Potatoes were originally cultivated in South America and were brought to Europe by the Spanish explorers. They were first thought of as food only fit for pigs and later only food that were good for the poor peasants. Thankfully they have become a staple in our diets.
Here is a recipe for German Potato Salad that combines some our favorite foods. Potatoes, onions and bacon. Bon Appetite!
GERMAN POTATO SALAD
2 pounds potatoes
8 slices of bacon, chopped
1/2 cup diced onion
1/4 cup diced celery
1 tablespoon minced garlic
3/4 cup chicken stock
1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon German (or Dijon) mustard
1 teaspoon sugar
salt and pepper to taste
2 tablespoons chopped dill
Boil the potatoes in their skins until tender. Drain and cool. Peel the skins off of them and chop into one-inch pieces. Place into a large bowl.
Make the dressing:
Cook the bacon in a heavy bottomed pot over medium heat until crispy. Take out bacon and set aside leaving the fat in the pan.
Add onion, garlic and celery and cook until tender. Add chicken broth and bring to a simmer. Add vinegar, mustard, sugar, salt and pepper.
Let reduce by half. Add the potatoes and bacon to the dressing and heat.