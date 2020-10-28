As much as things change, they stay the same. People are starting to get “back to the land.” They are raising their own chickens, growing their own vegetables, making their own bread and preserving their bountiful harvest. I feel as if I am in a time warp and have travelled back to 1972.
It’s wonderful to get your hands in the dirt and become friends with your walking and laying produce (chickens) and your sedentary ones (plants). But what to do with all of this this fabulous bounty?
I was recently given some frozen hens from a home chicken grower who said that they needed to be cooked. Whole chickens can be kept in the freezer for up to one year, parts for nine months, and ground chicken for 3-4 months. The longer they are in the freezer the more the quality goes down. They are still good to eat. It’s the cooking method that changes.
For older chickens I recommend stewing them and making some wonderful Greene County herbed chicken and dumplings. Bon Appetite!
Greene County Chicken And Herbed Dumplings
1 4-5 pound chicken (whole or parts including giblets and neck)
2 ribs celery, coarsely chopped
2 carrots, coarsely chopped
1 onion, coarsely chopped
1 small head garlic, peeled and chopped
1 teaspoon salt
3 sprigs fresh thyme (dried also works)
1/2 bunch fresh parsley
Herbed Dumplings:
1 cup all purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 teaspoon dried marjoram
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 Tablespoons butter
1/4 cup dried parsley
1/3 cup whole milk
Put chicken, vegetables, herbs and spices in a large stockpot and cover with water. Cook simmering on the stove until the chicken is tender and falling off the bone, at least one hour. Remove chicken to a platter to cool. Strain the broth and save the vegetables. When the chicken is cool, remove the meat from the bones. Put the broth, meat and vegetables back into the stock pot.
In a medium bowl, combine flour, herbs, baking powder and salt. Mix well. Cut butter into flour mixture using a fork or pastry fork. Stir in milk to make a firm dough. On a floured surface divide into 10 parts and shape into dumplings.
Bring the stock pot with the broth, chicken and vegetables to a boil. With a large spoon lower dumplings into broth. Cook covered for 10 minutes or until dumplings puff up and the dough has set. (To test, cut into the center of one of the dumplings). Spoon into soup bowls and enjoy with a warm biscuit on the side. Send any questions or comments to Chef Mary at msgolde@yahoo.com.