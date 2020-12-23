People are ready for this year 2020, with all of it’s difficulties, stress, and sadness to pass into a memory. We want to greet 2021 with as much health, wealth and good luck as we can. More people celebrate New Years around the world than any other holiday. Different cultures have different customs. But the one thing that we all have in common is hope for the future.
In some countries like Japan and Puerto Rico, the tradition is to clean your house for the New Year. Puerto Rico also has a practice of throwing a bucket of water out of a window to wash away the bad things that happened during the past year. To symbolize happiness and good luck, people in China paint their doors red.
All cultures have traditional foods that they eat for the New Year. In Spain, to bring good luck for the coming year, people eat twelve grapes at midnight on New Year’s Eve, one for each time the the clock chimes. In Asian cultures eating long noodles is believed to bring you good health and good luck. Around here people eat black eyed peas, pork, ham, or sausage and greens to bring in the New Year with health, wealth and good luck.
This coming year we need as much of that as we can get. Here is a recipe for Italian Wedding Soup that will not only bring you good things for the coming year, will will also warm you up on a cold winter night.
Happy New Year. Bon Appetite.
Italian Wedding Soup
Meatballs:
4 ounces ground pork
4 ounces ground beef
1 Tablespoon dried basil
1 egg
1 teaspoon minced garlic
2 Tablespoons dried bread crumbs
2 Tablespoons ground Parmesan cheese
salt and pepper
Lightly mix all ingredients together and form into small meatballs. Place on greased baking dish and bake until done, but not overdone.
Soup:
8 Cups chicken broth
12 ounces frozen
chopped spinach
1 small onion diced
1 Tablespoon minced garlic
1 carrot diced
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary
1 Tablespoon sherry
dash Tabasco sauce
dash Worcestershire sauce
1/4 cup Orzo (or some other small pasta like shells or tortellini)
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
In a soup pan cook together all the ingredients except for the pasta and cheese. Cook until the vegetables are tender for about 20 minutes. Add the meatballs and simmer for another ten minutes. Add pasta and cook until tender. Garnish with grated cheese.
Serve with a warm loaf of Italian bread.
Send any comments or questions to Chef Mary at: msgolde@yahoo.com