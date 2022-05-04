Can you believe that we are nearly halfway through spring already?
What unpredictable weather we have been experiencing. One day it was 80 degrees, then a few nights later, we were under a frost warning. Welcome to the great state of Tennessee!
Our local farmers markets are starting up the first weekend in May. Let’s hope that there will some spring greens, radishes and onions for us to feast on.
Greens are cool weather plants and can tolerate a fair amount of frost and still survive the winter and cool spring. When the markets open the growers should be selling a variety of hearty greens like kale, curly endive, chard and spinach.
Here is a salad recipe that features our love for both greens, bacon and sausage. This also can be used as a main dish salad.
Come early. Stay late. See you at the market. Eat local. Bon Appetite!
HEARTY SALAD GREENS WITH BACON AND SAUSAGE
Serves 4-6
1-pound fresh country style pork sausage
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
salt and pepper to taste
1/2 cup olive oil
6 cups hearty greens cut into small pieces (kale, chard, endive or spinach)
4 ounces bacon cut into 1 inch pieces
2 slices artisanal bread, cubed
Place the sausage in a saucepan, cover with cold water and bring to a low simmer over medium heat. Simmer until the sausage is cooked through. Drain and cool slightly.
In a small bowl whisk together the mustard, vinegar, salt, pepper and oil.
Place the salad greens in a large bowl. Remove sausage casings and cut sausage into thin slices. Layer sausage on top of greens.
Place the bacon in a skillet, cook stirring frequently until fat emerges. Add bread cubes and continue cooking until both are evenly browed and crisp.
Spoon the bacon and bread cubes over the salad and add dressing.
Serve with a loaf of French bread and a glass of hearty red wine.
Send any comments, questions or recipe requests to Chef Mary: msgolde@yahoo.com.