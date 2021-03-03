It’s not too early to start planning your St. Patrick’s Day celebration. The Feast of St. Patrick is a cultural and religious celebration commemorating the arrival of Christianity in Ireland. It also honors the death of the Irish patron saint, St. Patrick in 461 A.D.
Even though it started out as a religious holiday starting in the 17th century, it is now considered a secular holiday celebrating all things Irish. If this legend is true, St. Patrick wore a three leaf clover to explain the Holy Trinity in his teachings. That’s how the shamrock became a symbol of this holiday. The flag of Ireland also has green in it. The Irish immigrants to this county started wearing green to remember and honor their homeland.
Some of the traditional foods eaten on this holiday are corned beef and cabbage, colcannon (smashed potatoes with cabbage and bacon), shepard’s pie, Irish stew, sautéed cabbage, a green velvet layer cake, Irish coffee and of course green beer.
Everyone is Irish on March 17! If you want to make something a little less traditional, or are not a fan of red meat, here is a recipe for chicken made with stout. May the luck of the Irish be with you.
Bon Appetite!
Irish Stout Chicken
Serves 4-5
Ingredients:
2 Tablespoons olive oil
1 medium onion, diced
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 whole 4 pound chicken, cut into serving pieces
5 whole carrots, cut into one inch pieces
2 parsnips, peeled and cut into one inch pieces
1 stalk celery, cut into one inch pieces
1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 cup stout beer
1/2 pound fresh white mushrooms washed and cut in half
2/4 cup frozen peas
1 Tablespoon chopped parsley
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat until hot. Add the onion and garlic cooking for about 3-5 minutes until tender. Remove vegetables to a bowl and set aside.
Arrange chicken in a single layer in the skillet and cook over medium heat until golden brown on one side, then turn the chicken over to brown the other side. Add the onion, garlic, carrots, parsnips, celery, thyme and salt and pepper. Pour stout over chicken and vegetables. Cover and simmer about 45 minutes or until tender.
Add mushrooms and peas to the chicken mixture and cook covered for 10 more minutes.
Uncover the skillet, increase heat to medium until sauce is reduced and chicken is done.
Sprinkle chopped parsley over it before serving.
Send any recipe requests, comments or questions to Chef Mary: msgolde@yahoo.com.