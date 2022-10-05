Jams and fruit butters are not as hard to make as one might think, especially if you use a natural heat reduction process instead of processing them with pectin, which is also a natural ingredient. Slow cooking fruit into jam intensifies the flavors as they thicken. The natural pectin in apples also helps thicken jams and jellies.
Greene County is full of apple orchards: tart, sweet and heirloom. If you don’t know a friend or neighbor that grows apples, there are several stands in the area where you can find a good variety of apples like Winesap, Arkansas Black and McIntosh. I use a combination of different apples when I make apple butter. The sweeter the apple, the less sugar you will need.
Here is an easy recipe for apple butter that will remind you of a beautiful autumn day in East Tennessee whenever you taste it and that you can spread on biscuits, or you can give as a holiday gift that will impress your friends with your culinary prowess. If you don’t have a water bath canner you can keep this jam in the refrigerator or freeze it until you are ready to enjoy the great flavors. Bon Appetite!
APPLE BUTTER
Makes 4-8 ounce jars
4 pounds of assorted apples, peeled, cored and chopped
2 cups apple cider
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup white sugar
pinch of salt
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon cloves
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
In a large Dutch oven put chopped apples and apple cider. Cook until tender. Pureed with an induction blender, or in a regular blender. Add sugars, salt and spices. Cook until thickened and the mixture coats the back of a spoon.
Place jars in a water bath canner (the flat lids in a small saucepan and heat) and bring to a boil. Take the jars out, place on a towel, and fill them until they are 1/4 of an inch from the top. Wipe the rims so they are clean, and place warm flat lids on them and then the screw tops. Put into water bath canner and boil for ten minutes. Take out of the canner and cool. They will keep for a year in your pantry.