The New Year is not just celebrated on the first day in January when the days are short, and the weather is cold.
We live in a multicultural society in a multicultural world. The New Year is celebrated at different times of the year in different cultures, each celebrating with their own special cuisine.
The Chinese New Year is a time for families to come together and celebrate with food, snacks and good company. This is a mid-winter celebration where roasted pork belly is often served.
The Thai New Year is celebrated in April. People are splashed with water to wash away the previous year, and aromatic dishes are served, like curry and Pad Thai.
The Islamic New Year is celebrated in the month of August. It is a time of prayer with family. The main emphasis is on self-reflection, remembrance and gratitude. The foods eaten are nuts, dates and yogurt.
The Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, happening on Sept. 25, is also one celebrated in deep prayer. A ram’s horn called the shofar is blown. Its sound “serves as a wakeup call to inspire growth and soul searching in the year ahead,” experts say. A traditional way to bring in the new year is to dip apple slices into honey (locally raised, of course) for a New Year full of sweet riches and good health.
You can also make other apple dishes like this one for apple cake. L’Shana Tovah!
JEWISH APPLE CAKE
Serves: 10
2 cups sugar
1 teaspoon salt
4 cups flour
1 cup vegetable oil
1 cup orange juice
1 tablespoon vanilla
4 eggs
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
4 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 cup sugar
6 Apples peeled, cored and sliced
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Grease and flour a Bundt pan.
Core, peel and slice apples. Place on a sheet pan and sprinkle with 1/2 cup sugar and the cinnamon and nutmeg. (If there is any left save for the topping) Set aside.
Sift the dry ingredients together in a large bowl. Add orange juice, oil, eggs and vanilla. Beat well. Pour half the batter into the Bundt pan, spread half the apple mixture over it. Cover with the rest of the batter, then with the remaining apples and sugar mixture.
Bake for 1 1/2 hours or until cake is done. Serve with vanilla ice cream, if desired.
Send any comments, questions or recipe requests to Chef Mary @msgolde@yahoo.com.