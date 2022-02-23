Many foods we eat have been part of our diet for thousands of years and even go as far back to prehistoric times. Lentils are the oldest cultivated legume dating back to 8000 B.C. They are even mentioned in the Old Testament in the Book of Genesis when Essau traded his birthright for a bowl of lentil stew.
There are different kinds of lentils: red, green, brown, black and yellow. They are a good source of protein, fiber and iron and are a good meat substitute. They are not only used in European cuisines, but are very popular in the Middle East, Africa and India where there are many vegetarians. Think of them as another form of soup beans, using lentils in place of pinto beans. Instead of dipping cornbread into their “soup,” they use flat bread.
Lentils can be sprouted for salads, made into soups and stews and made into a side dish. My favorite way to use lentils is in a hearty soup that can be enjoyed during any season of the year. This recipe can be made without meat or meat stock if you are not a meat eater or are celebrating lent. Bon Appetite!
LENTIL SOUP WITH HAM
Serves 6
Ingredients:
1 cup brown lentils, rinsed
1 tablespoon Olive oil
1 medium onion, diced
1 leek cleaned, and finely sliced
1 carrot, diced
1 celery stock with the leaves, diced
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1/2 cup diced ham
1 (8 ounce) canned diced tomatoes.
7 cups chicken (or vegetable) stock
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
Salt and pepper to taste
Dash Balsamic vinegar
Dash Tabasco sauce
In a heavy bottomed six-quart saucepan heat oil, add vegetables and sauté for five minutes. Add lentils, ham, tomatoes, stock and seasonings.
Cook covered for about an hour until the lentils are soft and the soup has thickened. (Stir often so the lentils don’t burn. Add more stock if needed). Serve with chopped parsley and a warm roll.
Send any comments, questions or recipe requests to Chef Mary at msgolde@yahoo.com.