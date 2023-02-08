It’s a cold and dreary afternoon. The kids are home from school and don’t want to go outside to play. It might be snowing a little.
The dog doesn’t even want to go outside and is huddled in its bed. Everyone is bored and tired of winter. It’s time to make memories that will last a lifetime.
Certain types of food or smells give us comfort as we get older as we remember happy times. A taste that will bring us back to a long-forgotten time with our mother or grandmother, that will bring us joy.
Rice Krispie bars were invented in the late 1930s by Kellogg Company employees as a promotion to show people that Rice Krispies cereal could be used for more than a breakfast food.
These treats are simple and safe for kids to make. They can also be made into fun shapes and are oh so tasty. You could even make them for a Super Bowl snack!
Here is a recipe for Rice Krispie bars that your kids will always remember you with love. Bon Appetit!
Rice Krispie Bars with Chocolate SyrupMakes 12 servings
3 tablespoons butter, melted
1 tablespoon vanilla
1 10-ounce package marshmallows
6 cups Rice Krispie cereal
Chocolate syrup
In a large saucepan, melt butter, add vanilla and marshmallows. Stir constantly over medium heat until completely melted. Remove from heat. Add Rice Krispie cereal and stir until completely coated.
Grease a 13x9x2 pan. With a greased spatula press batter into the pan spreading evenly.
Drizzle chocolate syrup over the mixture. Let cool for an hour. Cut into squares.
If you have any questions, comments or recipe suggestions, please email them to Chef Mary at msgolde@yahoo.com.
Chef Mary Goldman is living the good life in Greeneville, Tennessee, surrounded by beautiful mountains, an abundance of fresh produce, herbs, honey and locally gown meats — a chef’s dream!