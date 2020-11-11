When I was growing up, a salad was chopped iceberg lettuce and a hard hot-house tomato wedge served with French dressing. We didn’t know anything about organic produce or that, except for a Chef Salad, it was not an entrée or something interesting to eat! Since my childhood, salads have made a metamorphosis. Salads can be a combination of vegetables or starches or fruit.
As the seasons change and local salad greens are hard to find, turn to the hardier greens like kale or collards to make a salad out of. Kale is a vegetable that people either love or hate. It does not bring out indifference in people.
Kale is a hardy plant that can grow year round in this climate. There are many kinds. Purple veined, blue green, ruffled or smooth just to name a few. It is considered a super-food high in beta-carotene, and vitamins K and C.
Here is an easy recipe to make that even people who think that they hate kale will like. Bon Appetite!
Massaged Kale SaladServes 6
1 bunch kale (or collards) stems removed and thinly sliced
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
2 teaspoons honey
1/2 cup shredded carrots
1 Tablespoon pumpkin seeds
In a large serving bowl, add the kale, 1 Tablespoon lemon juice, a drizzle of oil and salt. Massage with your hands for 2-3 minutes until the kale begins to soften and wilt. Set aside.
In a small bowl, whisk the remaining lemon juice, honey and ground pepper. Add the remaining olive oil. Pour over the kale, add the shredded carrots and pumpkin seeds and mix well.
For added bulk add croutons.
Send any comments or questions to Chef Mary at msgolde@yahoo.com.