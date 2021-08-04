“Our state fair is the best state fair. Don’t miss it. Don’t even be late.” — Rogers and Hammerstein
It’s fair time here in Northeast Tennessee. Fairs are not all Ferris wheels and award winning heifers. We also go to see displays of local honey, jams, pickles, flowers and produce. We view the Little Miss Fairest of the Fair, tractor pulls, and demolition derby’s while listening to some down home music. Don’t forget about the food.
Everything tastes better on a stick. Corn, pork chops, or the official state fair food of Tennessee: a deep fried goo-goo cluster. Some other fair favorite foods are funnel cakes, snow cones, cotton candy and my personal favorite, smoked turkey legs. I cannot neglect to mention the great church roast beef dinners or Rotary Club hamburgers and Italian sausages. So much food, so little time.
We are not able to get wine slushies at our county fair, but they are easy to make at home. This is a refreshing drink to have on a hot summer night while you are reminiscing about all the great food you just ate, or to drink it instead of taking an antacid tablet! Here is a recipe for a wine berry slushy. Cheers!
Mixed Berry Prosecco Wine SlushiesServes 4
4 cups frozen mixed berries (blueberries, raspberries, blackberries)
2 cups Prosecco wine, chilled
1 lime, juiced
5-6 ice cubes
5 mint leaves
honey to taste (optional)
Place all ingredients in a blender. Blend. Taste for sweetness and thickness, adding more wine and honey if necessary. Serve immediately. Drink. Repeat. Enjoy.
Send any recipe requests, comments or questions to Chef Mary at msgolde@yahoo.com