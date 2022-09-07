We talk about heirloom recipes that have been passed down through the generations. Food that becomes our personal culture, our personal legacy. Our way to be remembered and a way to remember those people on whose shoulders we stand on.
Even though we are all raised differently and many of us have found our way to this “slice if heaven” from different parts of the country, and from different parts of the world, we all have cultural foods that define who we are.
Pimento cheese is one of those regional delights. It is considered a classic Southern dish — a red pepper and cheese spread served on crackers, as a filling for a sandwich on white bread or as a side for fried-green tomatoes. It is often referred to as “the pate of the South” or “Carolina Caviar.”
It may surprise many people to learn that pimento cheese actually originated about 150 years ago in upstate New York, when the Spanish started importing canned pimentos to the cheese region of that state. It was later mass produced in the South, and we adopted it as our own.
Most people associate pimento cheese with processed cheese and canned pimentos. If you haven’t had homemade pimento cheese, you have missed a whole new taste experience that you can recreate with this recipe.
This recipe was shared to me by my dear friend Patricia Hayes, who learned it at a young age from her own mother. A native Greene County delicacy. Bon Appetite!
MOTHER’S PIMENTO CHEESE
Serves: 6-8
4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
3 cups shredded mild cheddar cheese
3 tablespoons sugar
Dash of garlic, and onion salt and ground red pepper