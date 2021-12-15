Like most passionate cooks, I collect cookbooks. I have three large bookshelves full of cookbooks that I have acquired over the years. (The library book sale is a good place to find them used.) While the internet is a great resource to find recipes, there is no substitute for holding a book in your hands to feel the depth of the recipes and savor the ingredients. I have books from many different cuisines, genres and diets.
I learned how to cook French food from Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking.” The pages are falling out of the book and are stained with red wine and Worcestershire sauce. She also has written some other excellent books such as “Baking With Julia.”
I love to cook Asian and Indian food. If you want to get an overview of Asian food, I recommend “The Complete Asian Cookbook” by Charmaine Solomon. (A book whose pages are marked with soy sauce and lemon grass.) If you are interested in trying out a different sort of cuisine like African food, I recommend “In Bibi’s Kitchen” by Hawa Hassan. It includes “the recipes and stories of grandmothers from the eight countries that touch the Indian Ocean.”
My go-to author on Italian food is Marcella Hazan and her books on classic Italian cooking. If after shopping at one of our farmers markets you find you have bought some beautiful vegetables that you are not quite sure what to do with, Debra Madison has written some wonderful vegetarian and farmers market cookbooks.
The one cookbook that I cannot live without is “The Joy of Cooking” by Irma Rombauer which was originally published in 1931. When I was a college student living in a small apartment with a kitchen the size of a broom closet, my mother gifted that book to me. It has led me to be the chef that I am today and has many kinds of food included in it.
My new favorite cookbook is written by local farmer and chef, Aliceson Bales called “Bales Farms Cookbook.” Not only is it full of beautiful photographs by Tina Wilson, the recipes include clean, healthy ingredients that she grows or raises herself. The recipes are easy to follow and make everyday meals special.
No matter what foods are your favorites to cook, there is nothing more satisfying than making a meal that tastes and looks great. Keep on cooking!
Bon Appetite!
Send any comments, questions or recipe requests to Chef Mary at msgolde@yahoo.com.