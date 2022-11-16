As full as you are after a big meal with friends, family and football (the three F’s), there is still room for pie. But what kind of pie?
Pumpkin pie is one of the traditional pies that we serve at Thanksgiving, but here in the south so is sweet potato pie. One of my dear friends in the Wesley Heights neighborhood asked me to write a recipe for sweet potato pie to honor her heritage.
Sweet potatoes are a vegetable that can be used in both sweet and savory dishes. Vegetable pies date back to Medieval Europe, but sweet potato pie started showing up in the south in the early Colonial days, created by the African slaves. The slaves may have used sweet potatoes as a substitute for its distant cousin the yam that is available in parts of Africa.
The sweet potato is native to the Americas, cultivated by the indigenous people. Thanksgiving is a time to honor our heritage by eating traditional American foods.
Here is a recipe for sweet potato pie that does just that. Bon Appetite.
SWEET POTATO PIE
Makes 8 servings
1 pie crust that fits a nine-inch pie pan
2 cups sweet potatoes, cooked and mashed
1 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 eggs, separated
2 teaspoons vanilla
2/3 cup butter, melted
1 2/3 cup half and half
Roll out pie crust to fit the pie pan. Place in pan and flute the edges. Refrigerate until ready to use.
In a large mixing bowl combine the sweet potatoes, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt and beaten egg yolks, vanilla and butter. Mix well. Add half and half. Beat the egg whites with an electric mixer until frothy. Add to batter. Pour mixture into pie pan. Place on a cookie sheet and bake in a 350-degree oven for about an hour or until mixture is firm. Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.