Food fads come and go as often as the seasons change and the rain flows into the Nolichuckey River. A food fad is something that is popular for a short time but fades when people get bored with it. Some of you may remember that in the 1950s, TV dinners were a fad along with gelatin served as a main course mixed with meat, olives and mayonnaise, or served as a salad with celery, pimento cheese and cucumbers. In the 1960s race to the moon, space age treats, like Tang, were the rage. In the 1970’s fondue was a big hit and is now making a comeback. And let’s not forget the 1980’s when “real men don’t eat quiche”! The list goes on and on.
One fad that is not going away any time soon is drinking bone broth. Bone broth is a highly nutritious stock made by simmering bones, fresh vegetable scraps and aromatic herbs for 24-48 hours depending on the kind of bones you are using. Bone broth dates back to prehistoric times when people didn’t waste any part of the animal that they killed for food, simmering bones, feet, and knuckles. It’s easy to make yourself and tastes better than anything that you can buy in the store. You can also use it in soups, stews, rice or have it as a breakfast drink. A good source of information is the book “Nourishing Broth” by Sally Fallon Morrell.
Here is a recipe for a basic bone broth. Bon Appetite!
Basic Bone Broth Recipe
1/2 gallon water
1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar (or white vinegar)
2-4 pounds fresh bones, feet or knuckles
1 pound fresh vegetable scraps (carrots, onions, garlic, celery)
2 Tablespoons aromatic herbs (rosemary, sage or thyme)
Brown bones in oven. Add to a crock pot with all the other ingredients, making sure that they are covered with water.
Simmer poultry bones for 24 hours.
Simmer all other bones for 48 hours.
Strain. Chill. Remove fat.
This can also be frozen.
Enjoy and eat healthy!
