After a long winter, it’s wonderful to smell the muskiness of the earth at sundown and hear the songs of the bullfrogs, who are hoping the find their perfect mate. The daffodils, hyacinths and crocuses are blooming. Some of us are getting restless to start planting our gardens. Some of us even want to plant tomatoes and peppers right now, but I will defer those questions to our wonderful garden expert for her weekly column.
One of my favorite things to eat this time of year are fresh from the garden salad greens served with a simple vinaigrette. They are sweet and tender. If you don’t grow your own greens, that is not a problem since we have three local farmers markets that sell them online. The Depot Street Farmers Market, the Greeneville Farmers Market and the Jonesborough Farmers Market are all open for online ordering and their pickup times are Saturday mornings. Jonesborough also has a fresh market store in their downtown that features products from their vendors. The DSFM has a vendor who sells infused vinegars for salads.
When you are making a fresh salad, it’s important that you serve a dressing with it that does not over power the delicate flavor of the greens. I am a big fan of citrus flavored vinaigrettes. Here is an easy recipe that can be used as a salad dressing or as a marinade for chicken.
Bon Appetite!
Orange Vinaigrette With Basil
Makes 1 cup
1/2 teaspoon grated orange zest (either dried or fresh)
6 Tablespoons orange juice
2 Tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
1/2 cup olive oil
1/2 teaspoon minced fresh basil
salt and pepper to taste
Add all the ingredients in a bottle or jar with a lid. Cover and shake well until everything is combined. Refrigerate. Shake again before serving.
Send any questions, recipe requests or comments to Chef Mary at msgolde@yahoo.com.