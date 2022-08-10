Fresh, local produce is at its peak. For a local foodie, this is a slice of heaven, whether you grow it yourself or buy it at your favorite farmer’s market.
Corn and tomatoes are some of the more popular vegetables being sold this time of year, but there are many more to choose from during this bountiful time. With so many fresh vegetables, what can you to do with all of those tasty morsels? Pasta with ham and summer vegetables is one idea.
Most every culture has noodles in their cuisines, but the Italians claim “pasta” as their gift to the world. When a person thinks of serving pasta, they think of serving it with a sauce like Bolognese or Alfredo. Sauces can also be as simple as cheese and butter.
Fresh herbs add a burst of flavor to this recipe. This recipe can also be used as a cold pasta salad. National Farmers Market Week starts on Aug. 13. Celebrate it by visiting your local farmer’s market and by making this pasta recipe that shouts “summertime.” Bon Appetite!
PENNE WITH VEGETABLES, HAM AND AROMATIC HERBS
Serves 6
3 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 cup diced onions
1/4 cup sliced leeks
1/2 cup fresh chopped spinach (or some other leafy green)
1/4 cup sliced zucchini
1/4 cup sliced yellow squash (or patty pan squash)
1/4 cup chopped pepper (red, green or yellow)
1/4 cup diced Roma (or paste) tomatoes
1 tablespoon diced garlic
1 cup diced ham
salt and pepper
1/2 cup dry white wine (optional)
1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley
1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil leaves
1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano leaves
1 teaspoon chopped fresh fennel leaves
1 pound penne pasta
3/4 cup grated parmesan/Pecorino Romano cheese
In a large pot, bring water to a boil, add salt and add pasta. Cook until pasta is nearly done. Drain and rinse. Set aside.
In a large sauté pan add olive oil and heat. Add onions and leeks, cook for five minutes, then add spinach, squashes, pepper, garlic and tomatoes. Then add ham. Cook until vegetables are tender. Add wine. Then add the pasta and salt and pepper. When heated thoroughly add the freshly chopped herbs. Toss with cheese. Serve with French bread and a salad.