This year Greeneville will be having a huge 4th of July celebration not only honoring the birth of our nation and the freedoms we have continued to fight for, but we are also honoring the crew of the USS Greeneville. This town will be a happening place that weekend with food trucks, a parade, fireworks and much more.
You can also celebrate this national holiday by hosting a red, white and blue party. One of the most popular summer foods to eat are ribs. Some people think that BBQ ribs is the “true American cuisine”! The history of BBQ ribs is as diverse as the ways to cook it.
Cooking ribs started in the Caribbean. The Spanish Conquistadors adopted it as their own and brought it to North America where many other ethnic groups added it to their cuisines.
You can make it with pork, beef or lamb. You can boil it, oven roast them, braise them, smoke them, or grill them. I like using a fruit glaze with mine. Peaches and pork combine well. A true Southern marriage. Here is a recipe for a peach glazed pork rib that will be sure to impress your guests. Bon Appetite!
Pork Ribs Crusted with Peach Glaze
Serves 4
1 jar peach preserves (10 ounces)
1 1/2 Cup peach juice (or peach Schnapps)
1/4 Cup lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon white pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
Cut ribs into serving sizes.
In a small sauce pan combine the preserves, both juices and seasonings. Simmer for about 10 minutes. Cool to room temperature.
Coat the ribs with the glaze, put into a baking dish and refrigerate at least 8 hours or overnight so the flavors can blend into the meat.
Prepare your grill. Put ribs on low heat, cook with the cover on the grill and baste every 15 minutes with leftover glaze until the ribs are golden brown and tender. These will burn if cooked over high heat. Serve with roasted potatoes, coleslaw and lots of fireworks.
Send any recipe requests, comments or questions to Chef Mary at msgolde@yahoo.com.