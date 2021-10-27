This is my annual “what to do with those leftover pumpkins from Halloween” column. As we all know, carving pumpkins are not good baking or eating pumpkins. (There are around fifty different kinds of pumpkins). When cooked, they are watery and have stringy flesh. When made into jack-o-lanterns they look marvelous.
There are many kinds that we use in our fall yard decorations that are good for cooking. Sugar pumpkins — like Long Island Cheese pumpkins — are small, round, light colored and look like a “wheel of cheese.” They are popular eating pumpkins and easy to find around here at our farmers markets or roadside stands.
Tennesseans love country ham. Here is a pumpkin soup recipe that combines pumpkin meat with ham. Keep this warm on the stove and it is ready to warm you up on one of those cool fall nights after playing in the leaves or after sitting by the fire as you watch the harvest moon rise over the mountains. It becomes a warm taste of autumn in your mouth. Serve with a baguette and a warm glass of apple cider.
Bon Appetite!
Pumpkin And Ham Soup
Serves 6
1 4-5 pound sugar pumpkin (4 cups cooked)
3 Tablespoons butter
1/2 pound country ham, cut into small pieces
1 medium onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 carrots, diced
1 large potato, peeled and diced
1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage (1 teaspoon dried)
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
salt/pepper to taste
1 quart chicken stock
1 cup heavy cream
Cut up pumpkin into eight pieces. Place on an oiled cookie sheet and bake in a moderate oven until tender. Cool. Scrape pumpkin meat from the skin and set aside.
In a large heavy bottomed pot melt butter and add the onions, garlic and carrot and sauté until tender. Add the ham and cook for another five minutes stirring. Add the pumpkin, broth, potato, sage, nutmeg and salt and pepper. Cook covered for thirty minutes on low heat stirring occasionally. Add the heavy cream.
Let cool. Then puree in a blender or by using an immersion mixer. Add more stock if it is too thick. Reheat. Serve.
Send any questions, comments or recipe requests to Chef Mary at msgolde@yahoo.com.