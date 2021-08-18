It’s hard to believe that we are in the middle of August already. The Fair is over. The kids are back in school. The beaches have called our name and we could not refuse their allure. Where has the summer gone?
This hot summer with plenty of rain has been good for our gardens and our farms, so much good stuff is in season. Tomatoes, green peppers, okra and eggplant – it’s the perfect time to enjoy the bounty of this area.
When it’s hot like this, many of us listen to what our bodies are telling us and eat lighter meals and more vegetables. Here is a recipe for Ratatouille (not the rat) that you can enjoy with a glass of herbal ice tea or a glass of Chardonnay. All of these vegetables are available at our local Farmers Markets.
Bon Appetite!
RatatouilleServes 6
Ingredients:
1/2 cup olive oil
2 onions chopped
4 garlic cloves, minced
1 large eggplant cut into cubes
1 large zucchini, sliced
8 ripe paste tomatoes (like Romas) coarsely chopped
1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
1 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped
1 yellow pepper, seeded and chopped
Several springs of fresh thyme
salt and black pepper to taste
In a large heavy bottomed sauce pan heat 3 tablespoons of the oil. Sauté the onions and garlic until soft. Remove to a separate bowl.
Add more olive oil to the pan and sauté the eggplant until soft. Remove from pan. Continue to cook the tomatoes, zucchini and peppers in the pan, adding more oil if necessary.
When all the vegetables have been cooked, layer them in the pan, distributing the thyme and salt and better as you go. Cover the pan and cook over low heat until heated through. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese and serve.
Send any questions, comments or recipe requests to Chef Mary at: msgolde@yahoo.com