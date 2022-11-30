The holiday season has arrived, starting with the snow on the mountains.
There are over 20 different holidays that are celebrated this time of year from different religions and cultures. The one thing that they all have in common with us is that we all enjoy getting together with friends and family. We gather together to decorate trees or our homes or to light candles or lamps. We get together to dance, sing, watch fireworks and to eat.
Whether you are serving a brunch or sitting down to a formal meal, you need to serve an appetizer that will impress your guests. Appetizers are designed to be the tease before the meal, to occupy the minds and taste buds while waiting for the main event to begin. Appetizers can shine on their own. They don’t have to be dull and boring. They can be as tantalizing as your before dinner conversations. Here is a recipe for salmon cakes that can be served as an appetizer or main course. Bon Appetite!
SALMON CAKES
Makes 12 two-ounce servings
1 (14.75 ounce) canned salmon, drained (save one tablespoon salmon liquid for the dipping sauce and give the rest to your cat)
1/4 cup red onion, diced
1 tablespoon garlic, minced
1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped
1/2 teaspoon celery seed
1/2 cup breadcrumbs
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 egg, beaten
1/4 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
salt and pepper
melted butter
FOR THE DIPPING SAUCE
1/2 cup sour cream
1 tablespoon liquid from salmon
1/2 teaspoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon dill, chopped
In a large bowl mix salmon, onion, garlic, dill, celery seed, breadcrumbs, mayo, lemon juice, mustard, egg, tabasco, Worcestershire, paprika, salt and pepper, making sure that all the ingredients are incorporated. Using a two-ounce scoop, make twelve balls, and flatten.
In a large skillet, melt butter. Add the salmon patties and brown on both sides making sure you don’t crowd them. Cook in batches. Drain on paper towels.
Mix together the sour cream, salmon juice, lemon juice, dill for the dipping sauce.