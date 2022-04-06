We all live busy lives. Work, kids, church activities. When does one find the time to make home cooked meals, which are much better tasting and healthier than eating fast foods. Meals should be a celebration. Eating slowly, enjoying one another’s company filled with good conversation. But how to do this in this hectic, stress filled world that we live in? By using a slow cooker, commonly known as a crockpot.
Slow cooking was traditionally used as a way to conserve heat and fuel, and some cultures used it as part of sacred rituals. Earthen underground ovens were heated by fire-heated rocks. “For the Quechua people in the Andes Mountains, opening the oven once everything is cooked is a celebration of its own, accompanied by music, drinks and dancing.”
Slow cookers gained popularity in the 1940s when many women had to work outside the home since the men were off serving our country overseas. They could start a meal before they left the house, and it would be ready in time to feed their families in the evening. In the 1970s, slow cookers became a standard kitchen appliance. It’s a good way to cook tough cuts or meats like stew or pot roast. Here is a recipe for slow cooked beef short ribs where you don’t have to dig a pit, start a fire and heat your own stones to cook them. You can just plug in your crockpot! Bon Appetite!
SLOW COOKED BEEF SHORT RIBS
Serves 6
3 pound bone-in beef short ribs
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
3 large carrots, crosscut into 1-inch pieces
1 cup beef broth
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
2 large onions crosscut into 1-inch pieces
1 tablespoon garlic, minced
1 tablespoon tomato paste
2 cups dry red wine (or beef broth)
Season ribs with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat oil. Brown ribs on all sides. Transfer to a 5-quart crock pot. Add carrots, broth and thyme.
Add onions and garlic to the same skillet, cook until tender, stirring often. Add tomato paste and wine. Bring to a boil, reduce by half and add to the slow cooker. Cook covered on low for 6-8 hours until the meat is tender. Remove from cooking juices, saving the broth for later. Serve with roasted redskin potatoes.
Send any comments, questions or recipe requests to Chef Mary at msgolde@yahoo.com