It’s getting close to fair season. County and state fairs will be happening sooner than we think they should be. Fairs mark the time when summer is slowly ending, and the kids are getting ready to go back to school and we wonder why summer passes so quickly and winter seems to linger forever.
There is so much to see and do at our Greene County Fair. So many displays to look at, animals to admire, music to listen to, cars to watch destroying one another, and of course the tractor pull. We can hardly wait to see who will win the Fairest of the Fair, the Junior Miss Fairest, the Little Miss Fairest and the cuteness of the Baby Show.
But the real reason we go to the fair is to eat the food! My favorite fair food is the smoked turkey legs. You don’t have to wait for the fair to enjoy them, you can make them at home. All you need is a grill, or a smoker and some turkey legs. Here is a recipe to make these fair favorites. See you at the fair, y’all!
SMOKED TURKEY LEGS
Serves 5
Ingredients
For the brine:
1/2-gallon water
1/2 cup kosher salt
1/4 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons dried minced garlic
2 tablespoons onion powder
1 tablespoon dried thyme
1 tablespoon dried sage
1 teaspoon dried rosemary
1/2 teaspoon white pepper
2 teaspoons smoked paprika
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
1 teaspoon liquid smoke
5 turkey legs
Combine all the ingredients for the brine in a large pot. Bring to a boil. Let cool. Put your turkey legs in a container that will fit into your refrigerator with the brine and the legs. When liquid has cooled, pour over the turkey legs, cover and refrigerate overnight.
If using a smoker, get it up to 240 degrees. Add smoked wood chips to the charcoal or under the element. If using a gas grill get the burners hot, turn off the one in the middle. (This is where you will be placing the legs). If using a charcoal kettle grill, get coals hot, and put half on each side of grill. (The legs will be placed between the coals). You will be using the indirect heat method for the gas and charcoal grills.
When the grill is ready, take turkey out of the brine, discard the liquid, and put on the grill grate, turning every 30 minutes until they reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees, which should take about three hours on a gas or charcoal grill and four hours in a smoker. Maintain a constant heat of 240 degrees and add more wood chips or charcoal as needed. Pull it off the heat and let rest for 10 minutes while you assemble the rest of your meal. This would go well with roasted potatoes and a cucumber salad.
Send any comments, questions or recipe requests to Chef Mary: msgolde@yahoo.com.