Certain smells and tastes can take us on a journey into our pasts. They can bring up long, lost memories that we thought were buried forever. We get busy with our lives, move away from our home towns, experience new adventures that are filled with their own flavors. Then all of a sudden out of nowhere a moment in time greets us.
For me, it’s having a lunch of canned tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwiches made out of Velveeta cheese while sitting around our kitchen table with my sister and brothers. Maybe our mother was reading to us from the Little House series of books.
Comfort food makes us feel cozy, warm and happy. Many of us grew up eating spaghetti and meat balls as our comfort food, and still eat it today, since we all have a little bit of Italian in us! I like using a combination of ground pork, beef and veal in my meatballs. If you are not a veal eater, leave it out and add more beef. Pork gives it a wow factor. If you are not a fan of pasta, or are on a gluten free or low carb diet, substitute cooked spaghetti squash instead of the pasta.
Add parmesan cheese at the table when starting to enjoy this great meal. The only thing that you need to accompany it is a simple salad, French bread and a bottle of red wine.
Bon Appetite!
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Serves 6
Meatballs:
1 pound ground beef
1/2 pound ground pork
1/2 pound ground veal
3/4 cup bread crumbs
1 onion finely chopped
3 cloves garlic minced
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon white pepper
olive oil
Sauce:
2 cups chopped tomatoes (canned or fresh)
1 Tablespoon olive oil
1 onion finely chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 small can tomato paste
1 20 ounce can tomato sauce
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon basil
1 teaspoon oregano
1/2 teaspoon rosemary
1/4 teaspoon fennel seeds
1/4 cup red wine (or red wine vinegar)
Other Ingredients:
1 pound dried spaghetti
parmesan cheese
Combine all the ingredients for the meatballs up to the olive oil. Take a small cookie scoop and dip into the meat mixture and form into balls. Heat oil in a heavy bottomed frying pan and brown meatballs. Drain. You can also put them on a cookie sheet and bake them in the oven.
Heat the oil in a heavy bottomed sauce pan and add onion and garlic. Sauté them for five minutes over medium heat stirring constantly. Add the rest of the sauce ingredients and simmer for about 45 minutes being careful not to scorch the sauce. Adjust the seasonings if necessary.
Add the meatballs and simmer for another 15 minutes.
Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling water until tender. Drain. Put in bowls and add the meatballs and sauce. Serve with cheese and a sprinkling of freshly chopped parsley.
