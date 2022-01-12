As this holiday season comes to an end, there is one more holiday to celebrate, the New Year. Every culture has its own traditions and foods to whisk out the old and sweep in the new. With hopes that the upcoming year brings us health, wealth and love. After experiencing another difficult year, we need all the positive mojo that we can find to bring good luck into the New Year.
Here in the south we pride ourselves on our New Year tradition of eating pork, greens and black eyed peas. This is a variation of that tradition using pork, spinach and rosemary. Salvia Rosmarinus is a fragrant plant that grows well in this part of the country. It has many culinary uses and some people believe that stroking it fondly and smelling its leaves every day will help improve your memory. I am wishing you all a fragrant and pungent New Year. Bon Appetite!
SPINACH AND ROSEMARY STUFFED PORK TENDERLOIN
Serves 6-8
4-6 pound boneless pork tenderloin butterflied and pounded thin with a mallet
salt/pepper
3 Tablespoons minced garlic
1 Tablespoon dried rosemary leaves
1/2 pound fresh spinach leaves
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper
2 Tablespoons olive oil
1 cup dry white wine
1 cup chicken broth
1/4 teaspoon ground rosemary
2 Tablespoons butter
Butterfly and pound out pork loin. Lay on a sheet tray and season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
Puree together the garlic, spinach, salt, pepper and olive oil. Spread evenly over the pork loin and roll up using the widest side. Tie it together with butcher twine. Leave it on the sheet tray.
In a small sauce pan, reduce the broth and ground rosemary by half. Add the butter.
Place the pork in a preheated 350 degree oven basting every 10-15 minutes with au jus.
When the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees, pull out of the oven and let rest for 15 minutes. Slice and serve with au jus.
Suggested sides are mashed sweet potatoes and black eyed peas.
